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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Mini Diamonds (India) approves warrant issuance up to Rs 8.88 cr

Board of Mini Diamonds (India) approves warrant issuance up to Rs 8.88 cr

Last Updated : Jul 10 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

At meeting held on 09 July 2026

The board of Mini Diamonds (India) at its meeting held on 09 July 2026 has approved the issuance of up to 1,11,00,000 warrants, each convertible into 1 (one) fully paid-up equity share of face value of Rs 2/- each, at a price of Rs 8 per warrant (including a premium of Re 6/- each) per warrant, aggregating up to Rs 8,88,00,000/-, on preferential basis, for cash consideration, to persons belonging to Promoter(s)/Promoter Group.

 

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First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 10:33 AM IST

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