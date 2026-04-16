Board of Moschip Technologies approves acquisition of 73% stake in Vayavya Labs
At meeting held on 16 April 2026The board of Moschip Technologies at its meeting held on 16 April 2026 has approved the acquisition of 73% stake in Vayavya Labs (VLPL) from its existing shareholders for a total consideration of Rs 245.49 crore under a share purchase agreement, comprising Rs 148.52 crore in cash and Rs 96.97 crore through issuance of swap shares.
The company will acquire balance 27% stake in VLPL after 31 March 2028 and the valuation will be linked to VLPL business performance.
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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 1:04 PM IST