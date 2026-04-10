Board of Muthoot Finance approves inclusion of sub-clause in main objects of MoA
At meeting held on 10 April 2026The board of Muthoot Finance at its meeting held on 10 April 2026 has decided to seek approval of the shareholders to amend the main objects clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company to include a new sub-clause enabling the Company to undertake insurance corporate agency business.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
INR settles lower amid lingering geopolitical uncertainties; RBI measures help retain support near 3-week high
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 6:31 PM IST