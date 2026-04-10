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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Muthoot Finance approves inclusion of sub-clause in main objects of MoA

Board of Muthoot Finance approves inclusion of sub-clause in main objects of MoA

Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

At meeting held on 10 April 2026

The board of Muthoot Finance at its meeting held on 10 April 2026 has decided to seek approval of the shareholders to amend the main objects clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company to include a new sub-clause enabling the Company to undertake insurance corporate agency business.

 

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First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

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