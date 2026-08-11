Board of NBCC (India) approves incorporation of subsidiary

At meeting held on 11 August 2026

The board of NBCC (India) at its meeting held on 11 August 2026 has accorded in principle approval for the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary company as Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for undertaking such activities as may be necessary in connection with the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), subject to the approval of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs/Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).