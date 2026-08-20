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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of NHC Foods to consider fund raising options

Board of NHC Foods to consider fund raising options

Last Updated : Aug 20 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

On 25 August 2026

The board of NHC Foods will meet on 25 August 2026 to consider the proposal for fund raising by way of preferential issue / private placement of securities for cash / other than cash, including determination of Issue Price subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required, including the approval of shareholders of the Company.

 

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First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 1:31 PM IST