Board of NHC Foods to consider fund raising options
On 25 August 2026The board of NHC Foods will meet on 25 August 2026 to consider the proposal for fund raising by way of preferential issue / private placement of securities for cash / other than cash, including determination of Issue Price subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required, including the approval of shareholders of the Company.
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First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 1:31 PM IST