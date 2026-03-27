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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Novartis India appoints Gowree Gokhale as additional director

Board of Novartis India appoints Gowree Gokhale as additional director

Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 27 March 2026

The board of Novartis India at its meeting held on 27 March 2026 has approved the appointment of Gowree Gokhale (DIN: 09351661) as an Additional Director (designated as Non-Executive and Independent Director) on the Board of the Company for a period of 5 (five) consecutive years with effect from 01 April 2026 up to 31 March 2031, subject to approval of the Members of the Company.

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First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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