Board of Novartis India appoints Gowree Gokhale as additional director
At meeting held on 27 March 2026The board of Novartis India at its meeting held on 27 March 2026 has approved the appointment of Gowree Gokhale (DIN: 09351661) as an Additional Director (designated as Non-Executive and Independent Director) on the Board of the Company for a period of 5 (five) consecutive years with effect from 01 April 2026 up to 31 March 2031, subject to approval of the Members of the Company.
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First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 12:50 PM IST