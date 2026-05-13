Board of Oil India approves JV for execution of CBG projects
At meeting held on 13 May 2026The board of Oil India at its meeting held on 13 May 2026 has approved joint venture agreement between OIL Green Energy (wholly owned subsidiary of OIL) and Hindustan Waste Treatment (HWTPL)to form a Joint Venture Company (JVC) to act as an execution vehicle for development, implementation and operation of Compressed Biogas (CBG) projects.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 13 2026 | 6:50 PM IST