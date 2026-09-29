Board of Ola Electric Mobility approves rights issue of Rs 1,000 cr
At meeting held on 28 September 2026The board of Ola Electric Mobility at its meeting held on 28 September 2026 has approved issue of partly paid-up equity shares of the Company of face value Rs 10 each for an amount not exceeding Rs 1,000 crore by way of a rights issue to the eligible equity shareholders of the company.
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First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 10:31 AM IST