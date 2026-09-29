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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Ola Electric Mobility approves rights issue of Rs 1,000 cr

Board of Ola Electric Mobility approves rights issue of Rs 1,000 cr

Last Updated : Sep 29 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

At meeting held on 28 September 2026

The board of Ola Electric Mobility at its meeting held on 28 September 2026 has approved issue of partly paid-up equity shares of the Company of face value Rs 10 each for an amount not exceeding Rs 1,000 crore by way of a rights issue to the eligible equity shareholders of the company.

 

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First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 10:31 AM IST