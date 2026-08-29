Board of Parmax Pharma approves preferential issue of shares and warrants

At meeting held on 29 August 2026

The board of Parmax Pharma at its meeting held on 29 August 2026 has approved the preferential issue of (i) 31,37,586 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 36.50 per share aggregating to Rs 11.45 crore ; and (ii) 21,45,145 convertible warrants of face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 36.50 per warrant.