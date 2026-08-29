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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Parmax Pharma approves preferential issue of shares and warrants

Board of Parmax Pharma approves preferential issue of shares and warrants

Last Updated : Aug 29 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

At meeting held on 29 August 2026

The board of Parmax Pharma at its meeting held on 29 August 2026 has approved the preferential issue of (i) 31,37,586 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 36.50 per share aggregating to Rs 11.45 crore ; and (ii) 21,45,145 convertible warrants of face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 36.50 per warrant.

 

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First Published: Aug 29 2026 | 5:51 PM IST