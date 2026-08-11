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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Pudumjee Paper Products approves subscription to additional shares of Saraswat Bank

Board of Pudumjee Paper Products approves subscription to additional shares of Saraswat Bank

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 11 August 2026

The board of Pudumjee Paper Products at its meeting held on 11 August 2026 has approved the subscription to additional shares of the Saraswat Co-operative Bank (Saraswat Bank).

The Company is an existing borrower member of Saraswat Bank and presently holds 2,500 equity shares of Saraswat Bank, with a credit exposure of approximately Rs. 89 crore. The proposed subscription to additional shares of Saraswat Bank is being undertaken pursuant to the offer made by Saraswat Bank to eligible member-borrowers with low share-linkage levels and in accordance with the applicable share-linkage norms.

The subscription is being undertaken in the ordinary course of the existing lender-borrower relationship between the Company and Saraswat Bank and is linked to the company's existing credit facilities.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 1:50 PM IST