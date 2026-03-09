Monday, March 09, 2026 | 01:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of R R Financial approves conversion of RR Insurance Brokers into unlisted public limited company

Board of R R Financial approves conversion of RR Insurance Brokers into unlisted public limited company

Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

At meeting held on 09 March 2026

The board of R R Financial Consultants at its meeting held on 9 March 2026 has approved the conversion of its material subsidiary RR Insurance Brokers from a Private Limited Company into an Unlisted Public Limited Company. Upon completion of the conversion process, the name of the subsidiary will be changed from RR Insurance Brokers Private Limited to RR Insurance Brokers Limited.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Budget session phase 2 begins; LS to take up resolution seeking removal of Speaker Om Birla

Budget session phase 2 begins; LS to take up resolution seeking removal of Speaker Om Birla

Nifty below 23,900 level; oil & gas shares decline

Nifty below 23,900 level; oil & gas shares decline

Raymond Realty announces residential project in Kandivali, Mumbai

Raymond Realty announces residential project in Kandivali, Mumbai

APTUS announces cessation of director

APTUS announces cessation of director

Neogen Chemicals rallies as board nod Rs 161-cr preferential issue

Neogen Chemicals rallies as board nod Rs 161-cr preferential issue

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveFMGC Stock StodayFull List of T20 World Cup WinnersStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayTop 10 Top Scorers in T20 World Cup 2026MWC 2026Delhi New L-GUK Halt Study VisaPersonal Finance