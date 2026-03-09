Monday, March 09, 2026 | 03:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Board of Railtel Corporation of India recommends Second interim dividend

Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Of Rs 1 per share

Railtel Corporation of India announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 9 March 2026, inter alia, have recommended the Second interim dividend of Rs 1 per equity Share (i.e. 10%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

