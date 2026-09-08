Board of Raymond approves raising Rs 214 cr via convertible warrants issue

At meeting held on 08 September 2026

The board of Raymond at its meeting held on 08 September 2026 has approved fund raising by way of issuance of 33,28,686 convertible warrants for cash, at an issue price of Rs 645/- per warrant (including a premium of Rs 635/- per warrant), aggregating up to Rs 214.71 crore, by way of a preferential allotment on a private placement basis to Minerva Ventures Fund.