Friday, September 18, 2026 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Rossell Techsys approves preferential allotment of 25.72 lakh shares

Board of Rossell Techsys approves preferential allotment of 25.72 lakh shares

Last Updated : Sep 18 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

At meeting held on 18 September 2026

The board of Rossell Techsys at its meeting held on 18 September 2026 has approved issuance of 25,72,898 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each at an issue price of Rs 1,166 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 1,164 per equity share), for cash consideration aggregating to Rs 299.99 crore by way of preferential issue on a private placement basis to SBI Mutual Fund & SBI Optimal Equity Fund as detailed below:

Proposed Allottee Category Shares Allotted % shareholding Cash consideration (Rs cr) SBI Mutual Fund Non Promoter QIB 2315609 5.75% 270.00 SBI Optimal Equity Fund Non Promoter QIB 257289 0.64% 29.99 Total 2572898 6.39% 299.99

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gujarat Themis Biosyn completes acquisition of MicroBiopharm Japan Co.

Gujarat Themis Biosyn completes acquisition of MicroBiopharm Japan Co.

EUR/USD rises marginally, Lagarde speech in focus

EUR/USD rises marginally, Lagarde speech in focus

Suratwwala Business Group Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Suratwwala Business Group Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Nifty trades above 23,350 mark; metal shares shine

Nifty trades above 23,350 mark; metal shares shine

Sensex, Nifty trade in positive terrain; pharma shares snap 5-day losing streak

Sensex, Nifty trade in positive terrain; pharma shares snap 5-day losing streak

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchAdani stocks TodayNestle India stockNSE IPO Day 2Asian Games 2026 LiveWill Tata Sons list?Nithari Case Surendra Koli Death UpdatesGold Silver Price Today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 4:04 PM IST