Board of Rossell Techsys approves preferential allotment of 25.72 lakh shares
At meeting held on 18 September 2026
The board of Rossell Techsys at its meeting held on 18 September 2026 has approved issuance of 25,72,898 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each at an issue price of Rs 1,166 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 1,164 per equity share), for cash consideration aggregating to Rs 299.99 crore by way of preferential issue on a private placement basis to SBI Mutual Fund & SBI Optimal Equity Fund as detailed below:Proposed Allottee Category Shares Allotted % shareholding Cash consideration (Rs cr) SBI Mutual Fund Non Promoter QIB 2315609 5.75% 270.00 SBI Optimal Equity Fund Non Promoter QIB 257289 0.64% 29.99 Total 2572898 6.39% 299.99
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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 4:04 PM IST