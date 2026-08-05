Wednesday, August 05, 2026 | 07:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market ClosedDelhi SIR DeadlineZuckerberg apologises to IndiaRBI MPC Repo RateQ1 Results TodayCanada Express Entry DrawTitan Q1 PreviewRealty Firms on Repo RateRBI Policy: Market Outlook
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of RSWM approves JV for denim garment manufacturing

Board of RSWM approves JV for denim garment manufacturing

Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 05 August 2026

The board of RSWM at its meeting held on 05 August 2026 has approved setting up of a Denim Garment facility at approx. project cost of Rs. 186.30 crore in joint venture with NDS9. The Project Cost is proposed to be funded through equity contribution and term loans in the proposed ratio of30% and 70% respectively, which may vary as per stipulation of the term lenders.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Paradeep Phosphates board approves incorporation of subsidiary

Paradeep Phosphates board approves incorporation of subsidiary

Wipro and Rubrik launch Enterprise Resilience as a Service(ERaaS)

Wipro and Rubrik launch Enterprise Resilience as a Service(ERaaS)

Urban Company launches Native M3 & M3 Pro Water Purifier

Urban Company launches Native M3 & M3 Pro Water Purifier

INR settles higher amid sustained decline in oil prices, RBI keeps rates steady

INR settles higher amid sustained decline in oil prices, RBI keeps rates steady

Gland and Neuland Lab announces long term strategic CDMO partnership

Gland and Neuland Lab announces long term strategic CDMO partnership

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 7:50 PM IST