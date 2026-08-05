Board of RSWM approves JV for denim garment manufacturing

At meeting held on 05 August 2026

The board of RSWM at its meeting held on 05 August 2026 has approved setting up of a Denim Garment facility at approx. project cost of Rs. 186.30 crore in joint venture with NDS9. The Project Cost is proposed to be funded through equity contribution and term loans in the proposed ratio of30% and 70% respectively, which may vary as per stipulation of the term lenders.