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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Saboo Sodium Chloro approves investment of up to Rs 3.80 cr in Samskara Resorts (WoS)

Board of Saboo Sodium Chloro approves investment of up to Rs 3.80 cr in Samskara Resorts (WoS)

Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

At meeting held on 25 March 2026

The board of Saboo Sodium Chloro at its meeting held on 25 March 2026 has approved the subscription to equity shares proposed to be issued by way of rights issue by Samskara Resorts (WoS), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The company shall invest up to Rs 3.80 crore in the aforesaid rights issue of WoS.

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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

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