Board of Sansera Engineering approves appointment of directors

With effect from 20 May 2026

The board of Sansera Engineering at its meeting held on 20 May 2026 has approved the appointment of Radhika Govind Rajan (DIN: 00499485), Deepak Keshav Ghaisas (DIN: 00001811), Venkataram Mamillapalle (DIN: 02597033) and Venkataram Mamillapalle (DIN: 02597033) as Additional Directors designated as Non-Executive Independent Directors with effect from 20 May 2026.

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