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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Sansera Engineering approves appointment of directors

Board of Sansera Engineering approves appointment of directors

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

With effect from 20 May 2026

The board of Sansera Engineering at its meeting held on 20 May 2026 has approved the appointment of Radhika Govind Rajan (DIN: 00499485), Deepak Keshav Ghaisas (DIN: 00001811), Venkataram Mamillapalle (DIN: 02597033) and Venkataram Mamillapalle (DIN: 02597033) as Additional Directors designated as Non-Executive Independent Directors with effect from 20 May 2026.

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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