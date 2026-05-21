Board of Sansera Engineering approves appointment of directors
With effect from 20 May 2026The board of Sansera Engineering at its meeting held on 20 May 2026 has approved the appointment of Radhika Govind Rajan (DIN: 00499485), Deepak Keshav Ghaisas (DIN: 00001811), Venkataram Mamillapalle (DIN: 02597033) and Venkataram Mamillapalle (DIN: 02597033) as Additional Directors designated as Non-Executive Independent Directors with effect from 20 May 2026.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:31 AM IST