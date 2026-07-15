Board of SBFC Finance approves change in CFO

At meeting held on 15 July 2026

The board of SBFC Finance at its meeting held on 15 July 2026 has accepted the resignation of Narayan Barasia, Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 15 July 2026.

The board has approved the appointment of Sanket Agrawal (presently serving as Chief Strategy Officer & IR of the Company) as the Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company, with effect from 16 July 2026.