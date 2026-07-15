Wednesday, July 15, 2026 | 08:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of SBFC Finance approves change in CFO

Board of SBFC Finance approves change in CFO

Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 8:04 PM IST

At meeting held on 15 July 2026

The board of SBFC Finance at its meeting held on 15 July 2026 has accepted the resignation of Narayan Barasia, Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 15 July 2026.

The board has approved the appointment of Sanket Agrawal (presently serving as Chief Strategy Officer & IR of the Company) as the Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company, with effect from 16 July 2026.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of Brigade Enterprises approves issuance of convertible warrants

Board of Brigade Enterprises approves issuance of convertible warrants

Exide Industries further invests Rs 99.99 cr in Exide Energy Solutions

Exide Industries further invests Rs 99.99 cr in Exide Energy Solutions

Angel One Q1 PAT doubles to Rs 231 crore on strong revenue growth

Angel One Q1 PAT doubles to Rs 231 crore on strong revenue growth

Fedbank Financial Services rallies after Q1 PAT climbs 52% YoY to Rs 114 cr

Fedbank Financial Services rallies after Q1 PAT climbs 52% YoY to Rs 114 cr

Government unveils Rs 1.9 lakh cr semiconductor, mobile manufacturing push

Government unveils Rs 1.9 lakh cr semiconductor, mobile manufacturing push

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 8:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to WatchNifty OutlookRussia Sanctions BillLandmark Cars Share PriceTech Mahindra Q1 PreviewEPFO PF Transfer OptionNew EPF SchemeUpcoming Q1 ResultsInstamart LPG Cylinder Delivery