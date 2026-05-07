Board of Shriram Pistons & Rings to consider fund raising options
On 11 May 2026The board of Shriram Pistons & Rings will meet on 11 May 2026 to consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds by way of issuance of eligible securities, through one or more permissible modes, including but not limited to qualified institutions placement, rights issue, preferential issue and further public offer, etc., in one or more tranches.
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First Published: May 07 2026 | 1:04 PM IST