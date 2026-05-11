Board of Shyam Metalics & Energy approves capex of Rs 2,700 cr
At meeting held on 11 May 2026The board of Shyam Metalics & Energy at its meeting held on 11 May 2026 has approved new projects/ expansion plan of the company and its subsidiaries involving capital expenditure of Rs 2,700 crore as follows:
Details of approved projects:
1. Long & Speciality Wire Road and Bar Mill (SBQ Mill) with furnace at Kharagpur
Capacity - 8,00,000 TPA
Budget - Rs 900 crore
Expected commissioning - 31 March 2029
2. Expansion of Stainless Steel with downstream facilities from 0.50
MTPA TO 0.60 MTPA with SS Cold Rolling Mill, SS Precision Cold Rolling Mill, S Hot Rolling Annealing & Pickling Line and SS Bright Annealing Line at Sambalpur.
Capacity - 6,00,000 TPA
Budget - Rs 1800 crore
Expected commissioning - 01 March 2029
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First Published: May 11 2026 | 1:50 PM IST