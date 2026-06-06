Saturday, June 06, 2026 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of SpiceJet approves change in registered office

Board of SpiceJet approves change in registered office

Last Updated : Jun 06 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

At meeting held on 05 June 2026

The board of SpiceJet at its meeting held on 05 June 2026 has approved the change of the Company's Registered Office from Indira Gandhi International Airport, Terminal 1D, New Delhi - 110037 to 505, 5th Floor, Caddie Commercial Tower, Aerocity (DIAL), New Delhi - 110037, within the local limits of New Delhi, with immediate effect.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Career Point Edutech secures Maharashtra Govt coaching contract

Career Point Edutech secures Maharashtra Govt coaching contract

Dollar index witnesses massive surge to 2-month high beyond 100 mark

Dollar index witnesses massive surge to 2-month high beyond 100 mark

Valecha Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 72.78 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Valecha Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 72.78 crore in the March 2026 quarter

SBI MF acquires stakes in Adani Enterprises, Adani Energy Solutions from GQG for Rs 5,748 crore

SBI MF acquires stakes in Adani Enterprises, Adani Energy Solutions from GQG for Rs 5,748 crore

Adani Ports incorporates UAE-based step-down subsidiary for marine operations

Adani Ports incorporates UAE-based step-down subsidiary for marine operations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUpcoming Dividends Next WeekWho is Neelkanth MishraGold and Silver Rate TodaySelf-Improving AIBrent Crude Oil Price ForecastIsrael Lebanon CeasefireFuel Export NewsCrude Oil Outlook