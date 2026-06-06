Board of SpiceJet approves change in registered office

At meeting held on 05 June 2026

The board of SpiceJet at its meeting held on 05 June 2026 has approved the change of the Company's Registered Office from Indira Gandhi International Airport, Terminal 1D, New Delhi - 110037 to 505, 5th Floor, Caddie Commercial Tower, Aerocity (DIAL), New Delhi - 110037, within the local limits of New Delhi, with immediate effect.