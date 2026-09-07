Board of Sudarshan approves acquisition of 9.50% stake in MedTherapy Biotechnology Inc.
The board of Sudarshan Pharma Industries at their meeting held on 5 September 2026, inter-alia, approved to acquire 24,23,675.64 equity shares of common stock, par value US$0.0001 per share of MedTherapy Biotechnology Inc., a corporation incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware, equivalent to 9.50% of the issued and outstanding share capital of the Company.
Hemal Mehta (Chairman & Managing Director) and Sachin Mehta (Joint Managing Director), promoters of the company, shall acquire 3,82,685.63 equity shares of Common Stock, par value US$0.0001 per share of MedTherapy Biotechnology Inc., equivalent to 1.50% each of the issued and outstanding share capital of the company.
MedTheraphy Biotechnology is Boston based global cancer cell & gene therapy company founded in 2018 by experts from Harvard and former Novartis executives as an end-to-end, integrated CAR-T Cell CDMO, with commercial scale GMP manufacturing facility in New Delhi, India and technology development site at Boston, USA.
MedTherapy Biotech was founded by experts in the cancer field with a mission to make this treatment so affordable and accessible that almost every cancer patient would be able to afford it.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 1:04 PM IST