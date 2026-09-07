Monday, September 07, 2026 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchPranav Constructions IPOPVR Inox ShareNSE IPO GMPNepal FloodVodafone Idea ShareCrypto vs Gold vs StocksDelhi Building Collapse Updates
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Sudarshan approves acquisition of 9.50% stake in MedTherapy Biotechnology Inc.

Board of Sudarshan approves acquisition of 9.50% stake in MedTherapy Biotechnology Inc.

Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

The board of Sudarshan Pharma Industries at their meeting held on 5 September 2026, inter-alia, approved to acquire 24,23,675.64 equity shares of common stock, par value US$0.0001 per share of MedTherapy Biotechnology Inc., a corporation incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware, equivalent to 9.50% of the issued and outstanding share capital of the Company.

Hemal Mehta (Chairman & Managing Director) and Sachin Mehta (Joint Managing Director), promoters of the company, shall acquire 3,82,685.63 equity shares of Common Stock, par value US$0.0001 per share of MedTherapy Biotechnology Inc., equivalent to 1.50% each of the issued and outstanding share capital of the company.

 

MedTheraphy Biotechnology is Boston based global cancer cell & gene therapy company founded in 2018 by experts from Harvard and former Novartis executives as an end-to-end, integrated CAR-T Cell CDMO, with commercial scale GMP manufacturing facility in New Delhi, India and technology development site at Boston, USA.

MedTherapy Biotech was founded by experts in the cancer field with a mission to make this treatment so affordable and accessible that almost every cancer patient would be able to afford it.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Market trade in negative terrain; PSU Bank shares decline

Market trade in negative terrain; PSU Bank shares decline

Euro hovers just above $1.1610; German industrial production down 1.1% in July

Euro hovers just above $1.1610; German industrial production down 1.1% in July

Kalind secures work order worth Rs 50 cr in Ghana

Kalind secures work order worth Rs 50 cr in Ghana

Texmaco Rail & Engineering secures orders worth Rs 131.36 cr

Texmaco Rail & Engineering secures orders worth Rs 131.36 cr

Va Tech Wabag secures effluent treatment plant project from RIL

Va Tech Wabag secures effluent treatment plant project from RIL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 1:04 PM IST