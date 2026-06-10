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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Sula Vineyards approves change in registered office

Board of Sula Vineyards approves change in registered office

Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

At meeting held on 10 June 2026

The board of Sula Vineyards at its meeting held on 10 June 2026 has approved sale of existing registered office premises of the company for a consideration of not less than Rs 27 crore. Consequently, the board has approved shifting to new registered office located at from 901, Solaris One, Prof. N. S. Phadke Marg, Andheri East, Mumbai - 400069 to 201, Solaris One, Prof. N. S. Phadke Marg, Andheri East, Mumbai - 400069 with effect from 1 July 2026

 

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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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