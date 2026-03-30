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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Sundaram Clayton approves change in company secretary

Board of Sundaram Clayton approves change in company secretary

Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

At meeting held on 27 March 2026

The board of Sundaram Clayton at its meeting held on 27 March 2026 has approved the appointment of M Muthulakshmi as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 6 April 2026. She replaces P D Dev Kishan who will be relieved of his duties as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 5 April 2026

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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

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