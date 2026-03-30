Board of Sundaram Clayton approves change in company secretary

At meeting held on 27 March 2026

The board of Sundaram Clayton at its meeting held on 27 March 2026 has approved the appointment of M Muthulakshmi as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 6 April 2026. She replaces P D Dev Kishan who will be relieved of his duties as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 5 April 2026

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