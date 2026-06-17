Board of Tata Captial approves debt issuance up to Rs 36,000 cr

At meeting held on 17 June 2026

The board of Tata Capital at its meeting held on 17 June 2026 has approved raising of funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures in the nature of Secured / Unsecured / Subordinated / Perpetual Debt / Market Linked Redeemable Debentures / Green Bonds (Debentures) up to an amount of Rs. 36,000 crore, on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches, subject to the approval of shareholders.