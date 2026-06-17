Wednesday, June 17, 2026 | 10:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Tata Captial approves debt issuance up to Rs 36,000 cr

Board of Tata Captial approves debt issuance up to Rs 36,000 cr

Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 10:32 AM IST

At meeting held on 17 June 2026

The board of Tata Capital at its meeting held on 17 June 2026 has approved raising of funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures in the nature of Secured / Unsecured / Subordinated / Perpetual Debt / Market Linked Redeemable Debentures / Green Bonds (Debentures) up to an amount of Rs. 36,000 crore, on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches, subject to the approval of shareholders.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Communications issues CPs worth Rs 400 crore

Tata Communications issues CPs worth Rs 400 crore

Meta Infotech hits the roof after securing renewal orders worth over Rs 5 crore

Meta Infotech hits the roof after securing renewal orders worth over Rs 5 crore

Puravankara acquires 9.73-acre land parcel in North Bengaluru

Puravankara acquires 9.73-acre land parcel in North Bengaluru

Schneider Electric Infrastructure WTD Chinmoy Das resigns

Schneider Electric Infrastructure WTD Chinmoy Das resigns

U.S. stocks mixed as oil tumbles below $80 on hopes of U.S.-Iran deal; Fed meets on rates

U.S. stocks mixed as oil tumbles below $80 on hopes of U.S.-Iran deal; Fed meets on rates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayBitcoin Technical OutlookGold-Silver Rate TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayH-1B Visa FeeDigital Fraud in IndiaTelegram Ban in IndiaTechnology NewsPersonal Finance