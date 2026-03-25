Wednesday, March 25, 2026 | 03:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of TeleCanor Global approves exploring development of industrial park

Board of TeleCanor Global approves exploring development of industrial park

Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

At meeting held on 25 March 2026

The board of TeleCanor Global at its meeting held on 25 March 2026 has approved exploring the development of an industrial park project on a land parcel admeasuring approximately 72 acres owned by the Company, situated in Rambilli Mandal, Anakapalli District, Andhra Pradesh, in a short distance from the proposed Google AI hub. The proposed project is aligned with the Company's strategy to explore value creation opportunities from its existing land assets and to diversify its business operations over the long term.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ceigall India rises on bagging Rs 1,369-cr solar power PPAs with MSEDCL

Ceigall India rises on bagging Rs 1,369-cr solar power PPAs with MSEDCL

Aether Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Aether Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Indices trade higher; metal shares shine

Indices trade higher; metal shares shine

Brigade Group launches new residential project in Bengaluru

Brigade Group launches new residential project in Bengaluru

Puravankara surges on plans to launch 30 projects worth Rs 55,000 crore

Puravankara surges on plans to launch 30 projects worth Rs 55,000 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayDhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 7Gold and Silver Rate TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PickIMD Weather UpdatesMP Board Class 8th and 5th ResultOnePlus 15T SpecsPersonal Finance