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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of The Leela approves investment of up to Rs 120 cr in Schloss Tadoba

Board of The Leela approves investment of up to Rs 120 cr in Schloss Tadoba

Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 2:54 PM IST

At meeting held on 31 July 2026

The board of Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts at its meeting held on 31 July 2026 has approved the investment of up to Rs 120 crore in Schloss Tadoba, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The funds will be used to finance and support hotel projects and capital expenditure requirements.

 

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 2:54 PM IST