Board of The Leela approves investment of up to Rs 120 cr in Schloss Tadoba
At meeting held on 31 July 2026The board of Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts at its meeting held on 31 July 2026 has approved the investment of up to Rs 120 crore in Schloss Tadoba, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The funds will be used to finance and support hotel projects and capital expenditure requirements.
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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 2:54 PM IST