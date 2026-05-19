Board of Transrail Lighting to consider fund raising via debt issuance
On 26 May 2026The board of Transrail Lighting will meet on 26 May 2026 to consider proposal of fund raising by way of issuance of debt securities through one or more modes as may be permitted under applicable laws, in one or more tranches, subject to such regulatory or statutory approvals as may be required.
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First Published: May 19 2026 | 12:04 PM IST