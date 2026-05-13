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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Tube Investments of India approves LT borrowing up to Rs 350 cr

Board of Tube Investments of India approves LT borrowing up to Rs 350 cr

Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 13 May 2026

The board of Tube Investments of India at its meeting held on 13 May 2026 has approved long term borrowing up to Rs 350 crore by way of issue of privately placed secured non-convertible debentures in one or more tranches, if required, to meet the company's fund requirements for FY 2026-27.

 

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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