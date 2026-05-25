Board of Universal Cables approves technology upgradation of EHV cable facility in Satna
The board of Universal Cables at its meeting held on 23 May 2026 has approved the plan for technological upgradation and modernisation of Company's EHV Cable facility at Satna (M.P.) with an outlay of approx. Rs.73 crore by investing in precision manufacturing. This investment is in addition to the ongoing organic capacity expansion project with an estimated capital outlay of Rs.550 crore.
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First Published: May 25 2026 | 10:16 AM IST