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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of V-Guard Industries appoints Mithun K Chittilappilly as Chairperson

Board of V-Guard Industries appoints Mithun K Chittilappilly as Chairperson

Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 29 July 2026

The board of V-Guard Industries at its meeting held on 29 July 2026 has approved change in directorate as under:

The second and final term of Radha Unni, Chairperson and Independent Director will conclude on 26 September 2026. Accordingly, the Board of Directors approved the appointment of Mithun K Chittilappilly (DIN: 00027610), Managing Director as Chairperson of the Board w.e.f. 27 September 2026.

 

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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