Board of V-Guard Industries appoints Mithun K Chittilappilly as Chairperson
At meeting held on 29 July 2026The board of V-Guard Industries at its meeting held on 29 July 2026 has approved change in directorate as under:
The second and final term of Radha Unni, Chairperson and Independent Director will conclude on 26 September 2026. Accordingly, the Board of Directors approved the appointment of Mithun K Chittilappilly (DIN: 00027610), Managing Director as Chairperson of the Board w.e.f. 27 September 2026.
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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 3:50 PM IST