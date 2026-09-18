Board of V I P Industries approves fund raising up to Rs 500 cr
At meeting held on 18 September 2026The board of V I P Industries at its meeting held on 18 September 2026 has approved the proposal for raising funds for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 500 crore during FY 2026-27, in one or more tranches.
The funds may be raised through the issuance of equity shares having a face value of Rs 2 each and/or debt securities, convertible securities, depository receipts (ADR/GDR), FCCBs, warrants, preference shares or other eligible securities or any other financial instrument (hereinafter referred to as securities).
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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 6:31 PM IST