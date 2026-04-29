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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Vedanta approves change in directorate

Board of Vedanta approves change in directorate

Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 3:08 PM IST

At meeting held on 29 April 2026

The board of Vedanta at its meeting held on 29 April 2026 has noted that Pallavi Joshi Bakhru (DIN: 01526618) will step down from the position of Independent Director of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on 30 April 2026.

The board has approved the appointment of Dr. Meena Hemchandra (DIN: 05337181) as an Additional Director designated as a Non Executive Independent Director of the Company for a first term of 1 year effective from 01 May 2026 to 30 April 2027 subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company

 

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 3:08 PM IST

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