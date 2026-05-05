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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / board of Voltamp Transformers approves Rs 25 cr investment in land

board of Voltamp Transformers approves Rs 25 cr investment in land

Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

At meeting held on 05 May 2026

The board of Voltamp Transformers at its meeting held on 05 May 2026 has approved fresh investment of Rs 25 crore for acquisition of new plot of land near Vadodara, to keep land bank ready for future use. It will be funded through internal accruals.

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First Published: May 05 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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