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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Welspun Corp approves investment of Rs 67.66 cr in Welspun Captive Power Generation

Board of Welspun Corp approves investment of Rs 67.66 cr in Welspun Captive Power Generation

Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

At meeting held on 24 July 2026

The board of Welspun Corp at its meeting held on 24 July 2026 has approved the additional 51% equity stake in Welspun Captive Power Generation (WCPGL) from Welspun Living (WLL), a promoter group Company, comprising of 1,50,64,213 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each, at a consideration of Rs. 67.66 crore.

Upon completion of the aforesaid acquisition, the aggregate equity shareholding of the company, together with its subsidiaries, in WCPGL will increase from the existing 23% to 74%, consequent to which WCPGL will become a subsidiary of the Company.

 

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

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