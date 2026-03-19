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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Welspun Living approves acquisition of stake in Welspun Corporate Services

Board of Welspun Living approves acquisition of stake in Welspun Corporate Services

Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

At meeting held on 19 March 2026

The board of Welspun Living at its meeting held on 19 March 2026 has approved acquisition of 3,500 equity shares of Rs 10 each of Welspun Corporate Services (WCSL) (formerly known as Welspun Home Textiles) representing 35% of the total paid-up equity share capital of WCSL at a consideration of Rs. 35,000/-. The balance 65% will be acquired by other Welspun Group entities.

WCSL is being positioned as a centralized corporate services platform for Welspun Group entities, providing integrated management and support services including human resources, legal, regulatory and compliance, taxation, corporate restructuring, mergers and amalgamations, strategic advisory and other corporate services.

 

The proposed acquisition is intended to support the establishment and strengthening of WCSL as a centralized umbrella entity for delivering corporate services across the Welspun Group.

Consequent to the above acquisition, WCSL will become an associate company of the Company.

Simultaneously, the Company and other Welspun Group entities shall be entering into a joint shareholders' agreement with WCSL. This agreement shall not have any impact on the management and control of the Company.

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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