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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Welspun Living approves change in senior management

Board of Welspun Living approves change in senior management

Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 19 March 2026

The board of Welspun Living at its meeting held on 19 March 2026 has accepted the resignation of Rajesh Jain as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) and the member of the Senior Management Team, effective close of business hours on 31 March 2026. The Board also approved the appointment of Sonia Sharma as Vice President - Human Resource effective 01 April 2026. She will also be a part of Senior Management Team.

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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