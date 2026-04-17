Board of Windlas Biotech approves buyback of shares of Rs 47 cr
At meeting held on 17 April 2026The board of Windlas Biotech at its meeting held on 17 April 2026 has approved buyback of up to 4,70,000 fully paid up equity shares of the company (representing 2.23% of the paid up equity share capital) at a price of Rs 1,000 per equity share for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 47 crore.
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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 3:50 PM IST