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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Windlas Biotech approves buyback of shares of Rs 47 cr

Board of Windlas Biotech approves buyback of shares of Rs 47 cr

Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 17 April 2026

The board of Windlas Biotech at its meeting held on 17 April 2026 has approved buyback of up to 4,70,000 fully paid up equity shares of the company (representing 2.23% of the paid up equity share capital) at a price of Rs 1,000 per equity share for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 47 crore.

 

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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