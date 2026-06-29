Board of Yes Bank approves fund raising up to Rs 16,000 cr

At meeting held on 29 June 2026

The board of Yes Bank at its meeting held on 29 June 2026 has approved the following:

1. Raising of funds by way of issuance of eligible equity securities through various permissible means, provided that aggregate amount to be raised by issuance of such securities shall not exceed Rs 7,500 crore and shall not result in an aggregate dilution of more than 10%, as an enabling resolution as per the requirements of applicable laws, which shall be subject to approval of the shareholders and other regulatory and/or statutory approvals, as applicable; and

2. Raising of funds by way of issuance of eligible debt securities in Indian or foreign currency, provided that aggregate amount to be raised by issuance of such securities shall not exceed Rs 8,500 crore and in the event of issuance of convertible debt securities, shall not result in an aggregate dilution of more than 10%, in one or more tranches and/or series, in domestic and /or overseas market, as an enabling resolution as per the requirements of applicable laws, which shall be subject to approval of the shareholders and other regulatory and/or statutory approvals, as applicable.