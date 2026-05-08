Board of Zaggle approves modification in agreement for acquisition of Dice Enterprises

At meeting held on 08 May 2026

The board of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services in its meeting held on 08 May 2026, inter alia, has, considered and approved the modification to the deal structure, whereby instead of acquiring the entire shareholding of Dice Enterprises (Dice), the Company proposes to purchase assets from Dice comprising but not limited to Software, Databases / Codebase, Contracts, Intellectual Property, Domain Names along with all related assets in the Spend Management space for a consideration of approx Rs. 67.9 crore plus taxes, if applicable.

The consummation of the proposed transaction shall be subject to the fulfillment of closing actions as identified in Asset Purchase Agreement - Software, Intellectual Property Assignment Agreement and Asset Purchase Agreement- Contracts (APA).