Board of Zee Entertainment Enterprises approves raising capital of Rs 2,300 cr
At meeting held on 10 June 2026The board of Zee Entertainment Enterprises at its meeting held on 10 June 2026 has approved the raising of capital by the Company of minimum Rs. 2,300 crore in one or more phases/tranches to fund the strategic and business initiatives. Further, the Board decided to deliberate further on options for raising funds.
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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 6:50 PM IST