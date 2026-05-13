Board of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India approves bonus issue and increase in authorised share capital
At meeting held on 13 May 2026The board of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India at its meeting held on 13 May 2026 has approved the issuance of bonus equity shares in ratio of 5:1.
The board has also approved increase in authorised share capital from Rs 10 crore to Rs 60 crore by way of increase in equity shares of Rs 5 each.
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First Published: May 13 2026 | 6:50 PM IST