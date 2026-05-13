Board of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India approves investment of Rs 30 cr in ZF MIPL

At meeting held on 13 May 2026

The board of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India at its meeting held on 13 May 2026 has approved the proposal for making investments in its wholly owned subsidiary i.e., M/s. ZF CV Control Systems Manufacturing India (ZF MIPL) by way of subscription to the ZF MIPL's proposed rights issue of 3,00,00,000 0.01% Non-Cumulative Optionally Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares (NCOCRPS) of face value Rs.10/- each (at par), aggregating to Rs. 30 crore.