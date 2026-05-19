Board of Zydus Lifesciences approves share buyback of Rs 1,100 cr
At meeting held on 19 May 2026The board of Zydus Lifesciences at its meeting held on 19 May 2026 has approved the proposal to buyback up to 95,65,217 fully paid up equity shares of the company at a price of Rs 1,150 per equity share payable in cash for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 1100 crore.
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First Published: May 19 2026 | 3:50 PM IST