BOBCARD reports standalone net loss of Rs 77.48 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.33% to Rs 470.21 crore

Net loss of BOBCARD reported to Rs 77.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 21.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.33% to Rs 470.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 438.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.470.21438.10-11.3322.63-80.0932.85-85.5528.72-77.4821.07

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