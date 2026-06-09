BOBCARD standalone net profit declines 61.79% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.45% to Rs 436.97 crore

Net profit of BOBCARD declined 61.79% to Rs 12.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.45% to Rs 436.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 435.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.84% to Rs 39.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 73.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.82% to Rs 1795.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1680.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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