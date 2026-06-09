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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BOBCARD standalone net profit declines 61.79% in the March 2026 quarter

BOBCARD standalone net profit declines 61.79% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 0.45% to Rs 436.97 crore

Net profit of BOBCARD declined 61.79% to Rs 12.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.45% to Rs 436.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 435.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.84% to Rs 39.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 73.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.82% to Rs 1795.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1680.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales436.97435.00 0 1795.051680.41 7 OPM %5.4428.60 -16.4424.73 - PBDT11.5258.46 -80 63.28131.55 -52 PBT6.1154.51 -89 44.53116.50 -62 NP12.8633.66 -62 39.5973.10 -46

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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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