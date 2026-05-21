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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bodal Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 121.10% in the March 2026 quarter

Bodal Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 121.10% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

Sales rise 30.42% to Rs 588.02 crore

Net profit of Bodal Chemicals rose 121.10% to Rs 32.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.42% to Rs 588.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 450.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 158.54% to Rs 47.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.09% to Rs 2012.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1748.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales588.02450.87 30 2012.241748.43 15 OPM %11.6610.48 -8.019.29 - PBDT53.3228.61 86 124.0389.07 39 PBT36.0711.60 211 54.4120.56 165 NP32.0614.50 121 47.8318.50 159

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

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