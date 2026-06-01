Bodhi Tree Multimedia consolidated net profit declines 15.77% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 13.06% to Rs 34.96 crore

Net profit of Bodhi Tree Multimedia declined 15.77% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.06% to Rs 34.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.74% to Rs 6.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.63% to Rs 115.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 89.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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