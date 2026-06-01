Bodhi Tree Multimedia consolidated net profit declines 15.77% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 13.06% to Rs 34.96 croreNet profit of Bodhi Tree Multimedia declined 15.77% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.06% to Rs 34.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 30.74% to Rs 6.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.63% to Rs 115.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 89.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales34.9640.21 -13 115.5089.10 30 OPM %13.8711.79 -12.2410.12 - PBDT4.893.08 59 13.717.64 79 PBT3.193.00 6 11.207.31 53 NP1.872.22 -16 6.384.88 31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Salasar Techno Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.49 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 11:18 AM IST