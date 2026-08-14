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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bodhi Tree Multimedia consolidated net profit rises 46.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Bodhi Tree Multimedia consolidated net profit rises 46.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:41 AM IST

Sales rise 66.11% to Rs 30.10 crore

Net profit of Bodhi Tree Multimedia rose 46.51% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 66.11% to Rs 30.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales30.1018.12 66 OPM %8.607.01 -PBDT2.720.70 289 PBT1.800.62 190 NP0.630.43 47

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:41 AM IST