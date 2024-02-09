Sales decline 43.37% to Rs 369.22 crore

Net profit of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company reported to Rs 3053.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 100.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 43.37% to Rs 369.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 651.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.369.22651.97-6.566.10-65.37-92.53-73.16-100.513053.97-100.77