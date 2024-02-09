Sensex (    %)
                        
Bombay Dyeing &amp; Manufacturing Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3053.97 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales decline 43.37% to Rs 369.22 crore
Net profit of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company reported to Rs 3053.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 100.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 43.37% to Rs 369.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 651.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales369.22651.97 -43 OPM %-6.566.10 -PBDT-65.37-92.53 29 PBT-73.16-100.51 27 NP3053.97-100.77 LP
First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

